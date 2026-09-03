MUMBAI: The state school education department has directed schools across Maharashtra to ensure that students’ school bags weigh no more than 10% of their body weight. School bags must weigh no more than 10% of body weight. (HT ARCHIVE)

The directive, issued by the school education commissioner on September 1, applies to all schools – government, government-aided and private. They have been told to plan their classroom timetable in such a way that students carry only books, notebooks and other study material needed for the day, thus bringing down the weight of their bags.

The directive refers to guidelines issued by the Union education ministry on August 11, on reducing the weight of school bags. The central guidelines had stressed the need for schools to monitor the weight of school bags and create awareness among students, parents and teachers about the health problems caused by carrying heavy bags.

The issue of heavy school bags has been raised by parents and education activists, time and again, for several years. Many students, particularly those in primary and middle school, are required to carry several textbooks, notebooks, workbooks and other material every day. The state education department has now asked schools to follow a prescribed weight limit and take steps to make sure students carry only what they need.

Under the School Bag Policy 2020, schools are supposed to monitor the weight of school bags through regular physical checks and facility management on campus. Institutions that do not follow the directive could face penalties in government grants and, in extreme instances, derecognition of the school.

Anubha Sahay, chairperson of the Nationwide Parents’ Association said, “These laws have been in place for many years but they were not implemented. The government should take action against non-implementation by schools. Education officers must conduct inspections regularly.” She said helpline numbers must be made available for parents to report complaints.