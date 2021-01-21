Schools in Mumbai shall not reopen until further orders, Maharashtra edu department clarifies
A letter issued by the office of the deputy director on Wednesday had led to a lot of confusion regarding the reopening of schools in the city. The letter asked the officials to follow the guidelines with respect to reopening of schools in the state for Classes 5 to 8 and prepare accordingly. However, another circular released in the evening clarified that the final decision of reopening would be taken as per the orders of the local authority.
Recently, the state education department allowed schools in the state to reopen for lower classes from January 27. However, since the final decision on the reopening lies with the local bodies, schools in the city won’t reopen for now, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s orders in the past.
The inconsistency in the orders issued by the civic body and in the letter confused principals. “We were wondering as to why such a circular was issued when the guidelines mandate schools to remain shut in the city,” said Anil Bornare of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Teachers Cell.
Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education for the Mumbai region said that the letter issued on Tuesday in no way invoked the reopening of schools in the city.
“The letter had an implied reference to the department’s order and the local administration’s call in this matter. However, it seems to have caused confusion. Hence, we clarified that the final decision of reopening will be as per the orders of the local authority,” he added. A circular stating out the clarification was also issued on late Wednesday evening.
In other parts of the state, schools for Classes 9 to 12 have begun from November 23 while those for Classes 5 to 8 will begin from January 27.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC grants three weeks transit pre-arrest bail to Tandav makers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Case filed against Tandav makers, actors at Ghatkopar police station in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Police will probe case against Tandav: Home minister Anil Deshmukh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After NMIMS row, colleges in Mumbai bring changes to online exam process
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai man falls prey to online sextortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 120 institutes identified to form network to measures cities’ performance under NCAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: NCB apprehends notorious drug supplier, seizes drugs worth crores
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8-year-old girl on Lucknow-Mumbai GoAir flight suffers cardiac arrest, dies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India awaits action against Chinese incursion in Arunachal similar to one against Pakistan: Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No offence in merely attending dance bar: Bombay HC strikes down FIR against two Mumbai residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra cabinet allows govt bodies to use private banks, but for limited use
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: ₹63k crore arrears, MSEDCL warns of cutting power supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maratha reservation case to be heard by the Supreme Court on February 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Weeks after restarting, junior college await clarity on FYJC exams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After rural mandate, civic polls in 5 cities to decide winning political party in Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox