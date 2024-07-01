Scrap dealer dies after marble slab falls on him from 14th-floor of under-construction site

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old scrap dealer was killed after a piece of marble slab fell on his head from the 14th floor of an under-construction building in Goregaon West on Sunday Morning. HT Image

The contractor and supervisor of the construction site at Motilal Nagar, Phase 1 of the Gulmohar building have been booked under section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence and are investigating further, said Anand Bhoite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 11.

According to the police, Muheed Khan was walking past the construction site to collect scrap from nearby areas when a floor marble piece fell from above on his head around 10.30am on Saturday. Khan was struck severely on his head after which he fell into a pool of blood.

Khan’s friends, also scrap dealers, came to the spot and rushed him to the Shatabdi Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Officials said that although the building had a safety net, the piece of marble still fell on the pedestrian which is a matter of concern. “We are investigating to find out whether the safety net was strong enough or just put there as it is compulsory without checking,” said an officer from the Goregoan police station.

Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, stayed in Gulshan Nagar in Jogeshwari East along with roommates who are also scrap dealers. His four kids and wife are living in a village in Uttar Pradesh.