Second merit list of FYJC out; marginal drop in cut-off percentages

Mumbai: The second merit list for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) was announced on Wednesday, witnessing a slight drop in the cut-off percentages from the first merit list. Most colleges have set their cut-off above the 85% mark. HT Image

Students scoring above 85% in their class 10 examinations have aspired to secure admission in coveted colleges even in the second merit list. Colleges like St Xavier’s set a cut-off of 92.8% for arts, 88% for commerce and 89.6% for science, while the second merit list of KC, HR, Jai Hind, and Ruia is close above 90% for commerce courses.

The merit list revealed a dominance of students who scored between 85% and 95% in their class 10 examinations. The second admission list received 1,75,008 applications from students. Out of these, 73,438 students have been allotted a seat in the second list, while 20,030 students secured their first preferred choice of college.

It is essential for these students to complete the admission process within the specified period, failing which they may be excluded from the subsequent rounds.

If the student has been allotted their first preference, they must confirm their online admission between July 10 and July 12. Students allotted to a junior college between their second and tenth who wish to secure admission must confirm their online admission within the given timeline. If not, they should follow the instructions for the next admission round displayed on the admission website.