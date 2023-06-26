Mumbai: A 46-year-old security guard has been arrested from his village in Haryana, by the Khar police on Sunday, for allegedly robbing a packet containing ₹2.5 lakh from the lift of the PH House on the 14th road in Khar. Security guard arrested for stealing ₹ 2.5 lakh in Khar

The incident happened on June 15 when one of the residents of the building who is a businessman, told his wife to keep the packet containing ₹2.5 lakh in the lift which he was supposed to deposit in the bank, but forgot at home.

The complainant asked his wife to keep the packet of cash in the lift, so the driver can pick it up from the ground floor. When the driver went to pick up the packet, he did not find it in the lift.

According to the police, the accused, Kuldeep Kidara Singh, who got on to the lift on the sixth floor, saw the packet and lifted it. When the lift reached the ground floor, he walked out of the building with the packet in front of the complainant.

When the complainant realised that the packet was missing from the lift, he approached the police. On checking the CCTV cameras of the building, the police found Singh walking out of the building premises with the packet.

The police then traced Singh with the help of his friends who pointed them towards his village in Haryana.

On Sunday the Khar police arrested Singh and brought him to Mumbai. “We have recovered ₹2.32 lakh from Singh and have arrested him for theft,” said a police officer.