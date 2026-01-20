Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have strongly opposed the Bihar government’s plan to build a 30-storey ‘Bihar Bhavan’ on a plot owned by the Mumbai Port Authority, saying the vacant land should be used to create amenities for residents of the city. Sena (UBT), MNS oppose plan to build Bihar Bhavan in city

“The systematic grabbing of land in Mumbai has begun, immediately after the civic polls,” senior Shiv Sena leader Vinayak Raut said on Monday. “We won’t be surprised if tomorrow Gujarat Bhavan is built in the Bandra Kurla Complex. This would not be acceptable.”

In its manifesto for the recently concluded Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, the Sena (UBT) had proposed to build a new business district and recreational spaces on vacant land in south and south central Mumbai. The Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance bagged 70 seats in the poll.

Shortly after the civic polls, the Bihar government announced its plans to build a state guest house in Elephant Estate in the Port Authority area to accommodate visiting officials and cancer patients. The Bihar cabinet, as per media reports, has approved ₹314.20 crore for the same.

MNS corporator Yashwant Killedar said his party would oppose the move.

“We will not allow this (Bihar Bhavan) to be built in Mumbai. Instead of spending ₹314 crore to build a guest house in Mumbai in the name of cancer patients, the Bihar government should build a hospital in their state with the same money so that residents don’t have to travel to Mumbai for treatment,” Killedar said.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged the BJP was trying to pit people in one state against another for its own benefit.

The BJP, however, claimed that several states had built their guest houses in other states.

“A Maharashtra Bhavan is being built in Kashmir too,” a BJP leader said.