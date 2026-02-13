Sena (UBT) picks Muslim for mayor’s post in Parbhani

MUMBAI: Contrary to the civic politics in Chandrapur, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress were ranged against each other in the mayoral race, the two parties have stuck together in Parbhani. As a result, Muslim corporator Sayyad Iqbal of the Sena (UBT) has been elected to the chair, a move that has prompted the BJP to accuse Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray of forsaking Hindutva. Sayyad Iqbal from Sena (UBT), Parbhani mayor.

The Sena (UBT) emerged as the single-largest party in the Parbhani Municipal Corporation, with 25 seats, while the Congress won 12. With a pre-poll alliance, the two parties together won 37 seats, a simple majority in a civic body of 65.

However, uncertainty prevailed after a decision by Thackeray to have the Sena (UBT) back the BJP in the Chandrapur mayoral race, leading to a war of words between senior leaders of both parties. Eventually, differences were ironed out, with the Sena (UBT) and Congress, allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), remaining allies in Parbhani.

Significantly, Thackeray picked a corporator from the Muslim community for the mayor’s post, with Sayyad Iqbal defeating BJP nominee Tirumal Khilare by 12 votes.

Parbhani has been a bastion of the undivided Shiv Sena for more than two decades. Despite the split in the party in 2022, Sanjay Jadhav of the Sena (UBT) retained his seat during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

For decades, the Sena played the Hindutva card and ran whisper campaigns, asking voters, “Khan hawa ki baan”? The slogan meant, “Do you want a ‘Khan’ (Muslim) or ‘baan’ (‘arrow’ in Marathi, referring to the Sena’s bow-and-arrow election symbol). But the split in the Sena and subsequent formation of the MVA have transformed the politics in Parbhani.

The Sena (UBT)’s decision to install a Muslim mayor is based on the 13 seats won by Muslim candidates fielded by the Sena (UBT), just over half the number of seats bagged by the party. The Congress has been given the deputy mayor’s post, which has gone to Ganesh Deshmukh.

Commenting on Sayyad Iqbal as the Sena (UBT)’s choice of mayor, the BJP has accused the party of forsaking Hindutva. BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said, “Thackeray had an opportunity to elect a Marathi Hindu mayor in Parbhani but by selecting a Muslim candidate, he has continued the agenda of Aurangzeb.”

Reacting to this, Jadhav accused the BJP of double standards as it has teamed up with the AIMIM in civic bodies in some parts of state. “It has nothing to do with leaving Hindutva. The Muslim community supported our party in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, and also in the municipal election. Besides, the BJP had no problem taking the support of the NCP’s Muslim corporators in the Parbhani civic election; now they are playing double standard politics,” said Jadhav.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “After the Chandrapur incident, there was anger in the party. But we decided to support the Sena (UBT)’s mayoral candidate in Parbhani to keep the BJP from assuming power. We followed the discipline of the alliance.”

But the slanging match continued. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief, Eknath Shinde, said “The true face of Thackeray’s politics has been exposed in Parbhani.”

Hitting back, Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut remarked, “What’s wrong in electing a Muslim mayor in Parbhani?” He pointed out that APJ Abdul Kalam, who was Muslim, was elected to the post of President of India during the BJP-led government’s rule at the centre. He said Maharashtra has had Muslim chief minister (AR Antulay) and a governor.