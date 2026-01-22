Sena (UBT) registered civic group, one corporator incommunicado

Edit Profile
    All the corporators were asked to assemble at Shiv Sena Bhavan for a meeting and were then taken to the Konkan divisional commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur in buses. Mhaske, a corporator from Chembur, did not attend the meeting or appear before the authority. Party leaders said that she was in touch

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 6:52 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday registered its group with the Konkan divisional commissioner, but faced an early setback with one of its 65 corporators, Sarita Mhaske, remaining absent and reportedly incommunicado.

    iMumbai, India - January 21, 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators gather at Sena Bhavan and proceed together to Konkan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 21, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
    iMumbai, India - January 21, 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT) corporators gather at Sena Bhavan and proceed together to Konkan Bhavan in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, January 21, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

    All the corporators were asked to assemble at Shiv Sena Bhavan for a meeting and were then taken to the Konkan divisional commissioner’s office in CBD Belapur in buses. Mhaske, a corporator from Chembur, did not attend the meeting or appear before the authority. Party leaders said that she was in touch.

    Mhaske was earlier with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and had joined Sena (UBT) ahead of the civic polls. Before that, she was associated with the BJP.

    Senior Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, who led the delegation, said Mhaske had conveyed the reasons for her absence. “We have informed the divisional commissioner. She has two days to appear before the authority and submit her position,” Parab said.

    Meanwhile, the party appointed former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar as the leader of the Sena (UBT) group in the civic house. Pednekar, elected from Worli, served as mayor until the term of the previous civic body ended in 2022. A senior party leader said her appointment reflected her Konkan roots and her standing as a prominent and assertive face of the party, despite controversies during her tenure.

