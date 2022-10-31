Seven pilgrims killed, many hurt after SUV hits them in Maharashtra's Solapur

At least seven pilgrims were killed and several others injured when a speeding car rammed into their procession on Monday evening in Maharashtra's Solapur district, the police said.

The accident took place around 6.45pm near Sangola town, about 390km from Mumbai, when a group of 32 pilgrims (warkaris) was on a multi-day religious walk (dindi) to the temple town of Pandharpur from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district, a police official told news agency PTI.

The group had started walking from Kolhapur three days ago and as they reached Sangola, a speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into them from the rear, apparently after the driver lost control, he said.

