Ajit is a misunderstood person, says Sharad Pawar

BARAMATI: A day after Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation as Nationalist Congress Party chief, he praised Ajit Pawar, saying there were misconceptions about his nephew who was a hardworking member of the NCP. Pawar was speaking to mediapersons on Saturday at his hometown, Baramati. Mumbai, May 02 (ANI): NCP Party President Sharad Pawar in a discussion with party leader Ajit Pawar after announcing being resigned from the party post at YB Chawan Auditorium in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (Sandeep Mahankal)

The NCP supremo’s remarks came amid the still-persisting rumours about Ajit joining the BJP with a group of NCP legislators. Faced with the oft-asked question again, Pawar said “an atmosphere of confusion” was being created regarding his nephew. “There was much talk that he would go with the BJP, but did anything happen?” he asked. “There was no truth to the speculation about him.”

Pawar had a few words of praise for Ajit and justification for his behaviour. “Ajit by nature is different, “ he said. “He is someone who loves to work on the ground and is result-oriented. He is not media-friendly and not bothered about publicity. He is working for the party and the state. But there are misconceptions about him.”

Pawar’s remarks notwithstanding, there is curiosity in political circles about Ajit’s next move, following his uncle’s decision to withdraw his resignation. As there were speculations about him being unhappy, he issued a press release welcoming Pawar’s decision. Significantly, Ajit was the only NCP leader who had vehemently supported Pawar’s resignation and insisted that the party leaders should respect the same.

The 82-year-old leader’s surprise announcement that he was stepping down had put a question mark on opposition unity efforts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Responding to questions about this, Pawar said that leaders from different political parties across India had urged him to continue in the post since the elections were barely a year away, and the process of uniting the Opposition had just begun. “It would have been wrong on my part to disrespect the sentiments of my colleagues and party workers,” he said.

Pawar revealed that a common minimum programme of the Opposition would be prepared ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and he would play a role in bringing opposition parties together. “In the next 10 to 11 months, elections will be taking place in a number of places,” he said. “Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrashekar Rao and Mamata Banerjee are trying to unite the Opposition. I will participate in bringing the Opposition together by creating a common minimum programme.”

When asked about the Barsu agitation, where locals are resisting the setting up of a refinery, Pawar said he had held meetings with industry ministry officials and was of the view that the government needed to take everyone along by listening to them. “I myself interacted with farmers to understand their issues and also held a couple of meetings with officials from the industries ministry,” he said. “Instead of using force, there is a need to take everyone along by dispelling the doubts that damage will be caused to the environment and fishing trade.”

Pawar will meet NCP leaders and workers in Baramati before heading to Solapur on Sunday. Meanwhile, Ajit will be visiting Satara on May 8 and 9, Osmanabad and Latur on May 10 and Nashik on May 11.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON