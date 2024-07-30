Sheena Bora murder case: HC extends stay on Indrani Mukerjea’s travel abroad

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday extended for two weeks an ad-interim order staying a special court’s decision that allowed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to travel abroad. Indrani Mukerjea. (HT Photo)

Last week, the high court upheld the lower court’s order following an appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The appeal challenged the special court’s July 19 decision permitting Mukerjea, who is out on bail, to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom for ten days. The special court had instructed Mukerjea to report to the Indian Embassy or its allied diplomatic mission offices in Spain and the UK to obtain an attendance certificate during her stay.

Mukerjea is being tried for the alleged murder of her 24-year-old daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, which led to her arrest in August 2015. She was released on bail in May 2022. Bora, Mukerjea’s daughter from a previous relationship, was allegedly strangled to death in a moving car by Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in Mumbai. The prosecution claims that the body was subsequently burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district.

