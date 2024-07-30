 Sheena Bora murder case: HC extends stay on Indrani Mukerjea’s travel abroad | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sheena Bora murder case: HC extends stay on Indrani Mukerjea’s travel abroad

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 30, 2024 05:00 AM IST

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended for two weeks an ad-interim order staying a special court’s decision that allowed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to travel abroad

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday extended for two weeks an ad-interim order staying a special court’s decision that allowed former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, to travel abroad.

Indrani Mukerjea. (HT Photo)
Indrani Mukerjea. (HT Photo)

Read more: Big update on Sheena Bora's remains that were ‘untraceable’, court gets an email

Last week, the high court upheld the lower court’s order following an appeal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The appeal challenged the special court’s July 19 decision permitting Mukerjea, who is out on bail, to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom for ten days. The special court had instructed Mukerjea to report to the Indian Embassy or its allied diplomatic mission offices in Spain and the UK to obtain an attendance certificate during her stay.

Mukerjea is being tried for the alleged murder of her 24-year-old daughter Sheena Bora in 2012, which led to her arrest in August 2015. She was released on bail in May 2022. Bora, Mukerjea’s daughter from a previous relationship, was allegedly strangled to death in a moving car by Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in Mumbai. The prosecution claims that the body was subsequently burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district.

Read more: 'Sheena Bora's bones, other remains recovered by cops not traceable': CBI tells court

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Sheena Bora murder case: HC extends stay on Indrani Mukerjea’s travel abroad
Follow Us On