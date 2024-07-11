Big update on Sheena Bora's remains that were ‘untraceable’, court gets an email

Weeks after initially reporting that parts of Sheena Bora's purported skeleton were ‘untraceable’, the prosecution informed the trial court in New Delhi on Wednesday that these remains were actually located at the CBI's office, news agency PTI reported. Sheena Bora, 24, was allegedly murdered in 2012 by her mother Indrani Mukerjea and others. The Sheena Bora murder case takes a new turn after six years with the prime accused now claiming that Sheena Bora is alive.

The disclosure came on the same day the trial court received an email asserting that Sheena's bones had not been lost but were in the possession of a forensic expert who had examined the skeleton and was now testifying as a witness in the case.

The trial court judge, S P Naik Nimbalkar, informed defence lawyers present in court on Wednesday about an email alleging that a witness in the case had suddenly acquired wealth. After reviewing the email, the defence lawyers requested an investigation into the allegation. The judge subsequently asked the central probe agency for their response.

The prosecution previously informed the court on April 24 that Sheena Bora's remains were untraceable. On June 10, they reiterated that the remains could not be located.

"But meanwhile, again after going through the office `malkhana' (store).... the articles i.e. the bones are (found to be) lying in the malkhana," prosecutor C J Nandode was quoted as saying by PTI.

The prosecution further said that the CBI did not consider these articles as evidence because they were not referenced in the chargesheet. They preferred to proceed without formally documenting them in the record. Following this, the court resumed the cross-examination of the forensic expert.

Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive and the primary accused in the murder case, is currently released on bail.

What did Indrani Mukerjea say about Sheena Bora's remains?

Last month, following the prosecution's statement to the court that Sheena Bora's remains were 'untraceable', the main accused, Indrani Mukerjea, asserted that no skeleton remains were discovered back in 2012. She described the entire narrative as a “concocted story”.

Mukerjea also suggested that Rahul Mukerjea, Sheena Bora's fiancé, should be arrested for questioning regarding the murder case, highlighting that he was the last person known to have seen Bora alive.

What is the Sheena Bora case?

The murder came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena Bora was reportedly strangled in a car by her mother, assisted by Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai, in April 2012.

Allegedly, the body was cremated in a forest located in the nearby Raigad district. Bora was Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship.