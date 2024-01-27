Shinde accepts Maratha quota demands; ally NCP calls it ‘eyewash’ | Top Updates

Manoj Jarange-Patil, the prominent leader behind the Maratha quota protests, expressed gratitude to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde for acknowledging and accepting their demands. Addressed a gathering of supporters in Navi Mumbai, Jarange-Patil, who had been leading the struggle for over four months, called on the government to start issuing Kunbi certificates immediately. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde with Maratha quota quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil in Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar / HT Photo)

He informed the crowd that the chief minister had ordered the withdrawal of cases registered against community members during the agitations.

The activist emphasised the unity of the Maratha community throughout the protest and pledged not to create differences between Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

“We will hold a meeting at Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna to decide our next step,” Jarange-Patil said.

He warned that if anything goes wrong with the government's order, he would return to Azad Maidan, stressing that the government must ensure the order passes legal scrutiny.

Eknath Shinde congratulates protesters

Shinde, who met the activist at the protest site in Navi Mumbai, congratulated Jarange-Patil for his perseverance and dedication to the cause.

"The agitation held peacefully, for which I congratulate all of you. I am also a son of a farmer. I know their problems and sufferings, and thus took an oath of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj." said Shinde. “I do what I say.”

He affirmed that the government's decisions are made in the interest of the people, not for political gain.

“Our government is a government of common people. We take decisions in the interest of the people and not eyeing their votes. Maratha community made many big leaders, but they did not stand by the community when it was needed,” Shinde said, in an apparent jab at NCP veteran Sharad Pawar, a Maratha strongman.

Notification on demands

The Maharashtra government issued a notification on Saturday recognising all blood relatives of Maratha community members, whose Kunbi caste records have been found, as Kunbis. The notification outlines the draft rules, titled the Maharashtra Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, De-Notified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes, Other Backward Classes and Special Backward Category (Regulation of Issuance and Verification of) Caste Certificate (Amendment) Rules, 2024.

According to the notification, Kunbi caste certificates will be issued upon submission of an affidavit establishing relations with blood relatives – uncle, nephew and other members of his family as well as "patriarchal" relatives, who have found Kunbi records being the applicants' "sage soyare" (blood relatives). After conducting a field inquiry and verification, the certificates will be issued immediately.

The word 'sage soyare' includes relatives of the applicant's father, grandfather, great grandfather and in earlier generations forming out of marriages within the same castes. The rules define "sage soyare" as relatives of Maratha community members whose records of being Kunbi have been found, ensuring they receive Kunbi caste certificates.

"All the 'sage soyare' being in relation of the persons belonging to the Maratha community, whose record of being Kunbi has been found shall be given certificates on the basis of the Kunbi records of such persons belonging to Maratha community," the notification said.

Opposition from within

However, an opposition is brewing within the government itself. NCP minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, aligned with the Ajit faction, has voiced strong reservations against the decision, expressing doubt about its legal standing.

"This decision will not stand legal scrutiny," Bhujbal said. "This is an eyewash. Marathas are being misled and injustice is being meted out to OBCs."

"This is a draft ordinance. Suggestions and objections are sought by February 16, after which the government will decide. Then we will decide whether to challenge in the court," added Bhujbal.