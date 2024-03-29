Shinde announces 8 LS candidates, repeats 7

MUMBAI: Amid tussle among alliance partners that form the Mahayuti in the state, the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde announced its first list of eight Lok Sabha candidates on Thursday. Thane, India - November 07, 2022: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde speaks during the Konkan Festival event, at Savarkar Nagar, Wagle Estate, in Thane, Mumbai, India, on Monday, November 07, 2022. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The CM has not yet announced candidates for his strongholds Thane, Kalyan, where his son is the MP, and Nashik constituencies.

The party has renominated seven sitting MPs including Rahul Shewale who is seeking re-election from the Mumbai South Central constituency. He will be pitched against Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee Anil Desai. Raju Parwe, an erstwhile Congress MLA who switched over to Shiv Sena last week is the candidate from the Ramtek constituency in Nagpur district.

Shinde initially sought 18 seats won by the undivided Shiv Sena in 2019, but later settled for 13—the number of his sitting MPs. However, as the ruling alliance is yet to finalise the seat-sharing, Shinde’s party is holding back how many seats it wants to contest.

The BJP is eying Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Mumbai South and Nashik. Shinde had to concede Shirur to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, as his party’s local leader and former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao switched sides.

In this scenario, Shinde stuck to the renomination of seven sitting MPs in his first list. (See box.)

The candidature for the prestigious Mumbai South is still undecided – both BJP and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena want the seat. For Mumbai North West film star Govinda Ahuja’s is likely to be fielded.

After the list was announced, a Shiv Sena MLA said there is a growing feeling within the party that BJP is calling the shots in allocation of tickets and is seeking more numbers for itself. This, said the leader, caused the delay in announcement.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab said, “When 13 MPs switched over, Shinde had said that it was his responsibility to get all of them elected else he would quit office. Shinde should try and protect all his MPs and if they lose, he must keep his word and resign.”

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena had also announced the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming elections, which included names of 40 leaders. Topping the list is prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.