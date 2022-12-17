Shinde camp projects CM as Vikas Purush

Mumbai The Shinde faction, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, has started promoting him leader as the Vikas Purush or development man. After terming him as infrastructure man during the launch of 701-km Samruddhi Expressway between Mumbai-Nagpur by prime minister Narendra Modi last week, the advertisements released on the occasion in Ratnagiri term Shinde as Vikas Purush.

Chief minister Shinde inaugurated various development projects worth ₹700 crore in Ratnagiri district on Friday. During his day-long meeting with elected representatives and officials, Shinde took review of the ongoing projects and the demands for the new projects and schemes. His party Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena released advertisements in the media to announce the launch of the new project.

The advertisements called him development man, true heir of the ideology of late Bal Thackeray and representative of workers. A week before, the government advertisement issued by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRDC), headed by Shinde for last eight years, during the inauguration of Samruddhi e-way. Shinde’s pictures were prominently used along the prime minister. He was ‘honoured’ as ‘infrastructure man’ during the launch.

A brief video released in February 2021, Shinde, who was urban development department minister then, was termed as infrastructure man. The five-minute film conveyed that he was keeping a close eye on the infrastructure projects, including Metro lines, to take Maharashtra on the path of prosperity.

“Shinde’s ambitions for the top position in the politics were never hidden in the political circles. The short video on social media released last year was seen as indicative of his ambition. He understands the importance of the image building in politics. Branding him as “infrastructure man” or “development man” are the attempts by his camp to project and establish him as a tall leader of Maharashtra,” said a leader from BJP.

A BSS leader said the move is aimed at projecting Shinde a development-oriented leader and also to establish his separate identity as his deputy Devendra Fadnavis is often seen as a chief minister who had pushed the infrastructure development during his tenure.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON