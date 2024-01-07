Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday kicked off his state-wide Shiv Sampark Yatra with a slogan - ab ki par 45 paar, setting a target to win more than 45 of the 48 MP seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra. Shinde sounds poll bugle, targets to win 45 LS seats

“The opposition today is in a confused state. They make all sorts of allegations. But we don’t run the government from our homes,’’ Shinde said in an apparent taunt to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray.

He was speaking at a rally in Rajgurunagar, which falls under the Shirur Lok Sabha constituency in Pune.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the slogan, ab ki baar 400 par, aiming to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats. Similarly, the Mahayuti in Maharashtra has set a target to bag 45 seats,” the CM said and added that Modiji had achieved in just nine years what had not been done in the last 60 years in the country.

Speaking at a press conference later, Shinde said there was no talk on seat sharing yet, but the main objective is to see Modi as prime minister again. He, however, parried questions on whether his party members would contest on BJP’s lotus symbol.

On Saturday night, Aaditya Thackeray, Sena (UBT) MLA from Worli, launched the poll campaign in the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency with a rally in Girgaon.

He accused the Central government of doing injustice to Maharashtra and spreading hatred among different castes and communities. He also targeted BMC commissioner I S Chahal. “I want to tell Chahal to ‘be alert’ as he is involved in the irregularities in BMC tenders for various works.”

Aaditya slammed the proposed plan to use the Mahalaxmi racecourse land for a development project. “We will not allow construction there.”

He claimed that the Centre is taking away projects and investments from Maharashtra to Gujarat and questioned what new project had started in the state in last one-and-a-half years. “Vedanta-Foxconn project had a capacity to generate employment for around one lakh people. But the project was shifted to Gujarat and this unconstitutional state government is doing nothing to protect the rights of Maharashtra.”

Shinde’s last meeting for the day was in Maval. “Modiji has fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray by constructing the Ram Temple and removing Article 370 in Kashmir,” he said.

On Saturday evening, a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders led by MP Shrikant Shinde and industries minister Uday Samant visited Ayodhya and handed over a cheque for ₹11 crore to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas secretary, Champat Rai.

The CM will tour various parts of the state till January 24 and his party will hold a two-day conclave at Kolhapur on January 27 and 28.