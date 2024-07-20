Shiv Sena MLA tears paper, walks out of district planning meeting after non-allocation of funds

Mumbai: In the district planning and development committee on Friday, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande expressed his unhappiness and anger alleging that the funds for his constituency were only on paper and were not disbursed. Following his differences in the meeting with the guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, an angry Lande tore papers and walked out in protest. HT Image

Lande, who represents the Chandivali constituency which has the Kurla – Asalpha area, raised the issue of protective walls and nets in hills to prevent landslides during the monsoon. He also mentioned a recent landslide, in which three persons were injured. Lande said that if the district did not have funds for work, where did they get money for giving ‘dry fruits in the DPDC meeting.’ He further alleged that there is a partisan attitude on party lines, and he also slammed the administration.

“CM helps the poor and works for 18 hours so that administration reaches the poor,” said Lande. “The administration must keep up with the CM’s pace. I walked out of the meeting and told my experience to the guardian minister.’’

Gurdian minister Lodha refused to comment on the matter, whereas the suburban district collector Rajendra Kshirsagar did not speak on the case.

Flamingo Park at Bhandup, tourist facilities at Aarey Colony

Meanwhile, the state government has planned a flamingo park at Bhandup and tourism facilities at Chhota Kashmir in Aarey colony. A total provision of ₹1088.71 crore has been allocated for the year 2024-25 for the suburban district. This includes ₹1012 crore under the District Annual Plan (General), ₹71 crore for the Scheduled Caste Schemes and ₹5.71 crore under the OTSP (Outside Tribal Sub-Plan) scheme.

Lodha stated that, as of today, funds worth ₹337.39 crore have been made available for the year 2024-25 by the Planning Department. Administrative approval has been granted for new works amounting to ₹19.90 crore, and ₹185.56 crore has been distributed as spillover funds for works that were administratively approved in 2023-24. Out of the funds received, 51% has been spent. In terms of expenditure, the Mumbai Suburban District ranks first in the state.

Lodha stated that various measures have been implemented to improve the standard of living for citizens in slum areas. According to the 2011 census, approximately 46% of the population in the Mumbai Suburban District resides in slums. To address the significant lack of basic civic amenities in these slums, the maximum possible funds from the District Annual Plan for 2024-25 will be spent on enhancing the public living standards of slum residents.

Under this initiative, projects will include the construction of roads, drainage systems, water supply, electrical systems, playgrounds on public lands, establishment of Anganwadi’s (childcare centres), creation of parks, and other such works. Additionally, projects focusing on skill development and health facilities for the unemployed in slum areas will be undertaken.

Strengthening of district-level institutions of the Women’s and Child Development Department, establishing Hirkani rooms in various government offices and public places, and providing basic facilities for tourism development at a cost of ₹50 crore and this include the development of a Flamingo Park in Bhandup and providing basic facilities for tourists, and along the creek shores in the eastern suburbs for tourists, and developing facilities for tourism at the Chhota Kashmir Lake in Aarey, Goregaon.

Additionally, fences are being built around public lands to prevent encroachment, and various innovative projects are being undertaken, considering the requirements of the district. These projects include the Signal School, providing gym equipment to municipal schools, Washroom on Wheels for women, e-service centres, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha, said Lodha.