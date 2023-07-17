Shinde faction MLA opposes ‘any NCP leader’ as Buldhana Guardian minister

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction MLA from Buldhana Sanjay Gaikwad asserted that he and his supporters would not allow any National Congress Party’s (NCP) Ajit Pawar faction leader to become the Guardian minister of Buldhana district. Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction MLA from Buldhana Sanjay Gaikwad (Twitter/ ANI Photo)

Speaking to media persons at Buldhana before leaving for Mumbai to attend the state legislature monsoon session, Gaikwad pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has three MLAs and Shiv Sena has two MLAs in the district while the NCP has only one.

“In such circumstances, how can we appoint a Guardian minister for the district from NCP?” he asked and said that he will not allow any NCP leader from within the district or outside to become the Guardian minister under any circumstances.

Also Read: ‘Don’t know what is in his mind’: Ajit camp after 2nd meet with Sharad Pawar

The Shinde-Fadnavis (deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis) government appointed senior cabinet minister and Shinde faction Sena leader Gulabrao Patil as the Guardian minister for Buldhana, along with his home district Jalgaon, in October last year. Now the government is likely to appoint a new guardian minister for the district in the wake of new political development.

After joining of Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the coalition government, it was presumed that Rajendra Shingne, a four-time MLA from the Sindkhed Raja assembly constituency in Buldhana district will likely get a ministerial berth and may be appointed as the Guardian minister.

Gaikwad, however, accused Shingne of his ‘biased’ approach to funding in the district. He stated that Shinge, who was the Guardian minister of Buldhana under the previous government (2018-2022), discriminated while allocating funds for the district.

Also Read: NCP’s Sharad Pawar to skip Opposition’s meet in Bengaluru on Day 1, to attend tomorrow

“No matter what happens, the NCP ministers will not be allowed to become Guardian minister of the district,” Gaikwad said while pointing out that the NCP has only one seat in the state legislative assembly from the district.

Twelve days after nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government, their portfolios were announced on Friday after protracted negotiations between the three partners in the state’s ruling alliance.