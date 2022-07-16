Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena stakes claim to opposition leader’s post in legislative council
mumbai news

Shiv Sena stakes claim to opposition leader’s post in legislative council

Sena legislator said that the party has written to deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe stating that the authority to appoint the leader of opposition and chief whip would be vested with Thackeray alone.
Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab is the frontrunner for the post (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Maharashtra Transport Minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab is the frontrunner for the post (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 11:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has staked its claim to the post of leader of opposition in the state legislative council with former transport minister and Uddhav Thackeray confidante Anil Parab as the frontrunner.

A Shiv Sena legislator said that the party has written to deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe stating that the authority to appoint the leader of opposition and chief whip would be vested with Thackeray alone. This is also meant to pre-empt any split in the party’s MLCs by the faction in the party led by chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The legislator said that Parab was the front-runner for the post considering his seniority and experience. Though the name of Sachin Ahir is also doing the rounds, he is a newer entrant to the Sena, having joined it from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019 to give Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray a cake-walk from the Worli seat.

Disgruntlement over the dominance of newcomers in the party’s matters and the irony of having three legislators from the Worli constituency—Aaditya and two MLC Sunil Shinde and Ahir, may also work against Ahir.

Sena has 11 members in the council and the support of an independent (Kishore Darade). One seat held by the party is vacant after Thackeray resigned as an MLC while stepping down as the chief minister.

The NCP, which has also secured the position of leader of opposition in the legislative assembly for former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is said to be eager to get it in the upper house as well since it has experienced hands like former minister Eknath Khadse. The NCP, however, has just 10 MLCs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Chhota Shakeel

    D-company tried to procure AK-47 rifles from Russia to carry out attacks in India: Witness

    Mumbai: Gangsters Chhota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anis Ibrahim had placed an order for purchasing 40 AK-47 rifles with a Russian intelligence agent, but the deal didn't go through after the agent was informed that the weapons would be used to carry out attacks in Mumbai and Kashmir, a close aide of Dawood's nephew has revealed in his statement before a Mumbai court on Friday.

  • Mahacargo, the transport service arm of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for ferrying goods, parcels and packages, has earned revenue of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Mahacargo generates 100 crore revenue for loss-making MSRTC

    Mahacargo, the transport service arm of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for ferrying goods, parcels and packages, has earned revenue of Rs 100 crore with the Pune division accounting for Rs 2.39 crore since the service was launched in May 21, 2020. The transport service generated record revenue despite being shut for four months during the MSRTC employees' union strike. Currently, MSRTC has a fleet of 1,124 trucks under its 33 divisions across Maharashtra.

  • Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole and senior police officials receive the first batch of 145 Kashmiri Muslim pilgrims returning from Mecca, at Srinagar on Saturday. (ANI)

    Heartwarming gesture: Kashmiri Pandits welcome Muslims returning from Hajj

    The first batch of Kashmiri Muslim pilgrims returning from the Hajj in Mecca was welcomed by Kashmiri Pandits reciting spiritual poetry at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday in a gesture of communal harmony, whose another example was witnessed recently when the local Muslims had welcomed Amarnath yatris wholeheartedly. “Mubarak, Mubarak (felicitations),” they said as the Hajj pilgrims responded, “Tuhi ti (for you too).”

  • The party, which is headed by Rubaiya’s sister Mehbooba Mufti (in picture), said many things reported in the media were exaggerated. (HT image for representational purpose)

    Rubaiya only identified Yasin, not others: PDP

    Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former home minister and former J&K chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed identified not others, only Yasin Malik, during a hearing in her kidnapping case before a TADA court in Jammu, People's Democratic Party said on Saturday. Rubaiya was kidnapped in December 1989 allegedly by Malik and his aides when her father was the Union home minister in the VP Singh-led National Front government.

  • Health officials with the municipal corporation team inspecting the cause of death of pigs at Faizullahganj area in Lucknow. (Sourced)

    Over 90 dead pigs trigger panic in Lucknow’s Faizullahganj

    Fear gripped the residents of Faizullahganj on Saturday after the mysterious death of over ninety pigs over the past three days due to an unknown disease. According to residents, till Thursday evening, 60 pigs were found dead in Shyam Vihar, Krishnalok Colony and Millat Nagar area of Faizullahganj, Ward II. On Friday, 27 more pigs were found dead, and with the death of ten more on Saturday, the total count reached 97.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out