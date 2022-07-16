Shiv Sena stakes claim to opposition leader’s post in legislative council
Mumbai: Shiv Sena has staked its claim to the post of leader of opposition in the state legislative council with former transport minister and Uddhav Thackeray confidante Anil Parab as the frontrunner.
A Shiv Sena legislator said that the party has written to deputy chairperson Dr Neelam Gorhe stating that the authority to appoint the leader of opposition and chief whip would be vested with Thackeray alone. This is also meant to pre-empt any split in the party’s MLCs by the faction in the party led by chief minister Eknath Shinde.
The legislator said that Parab was the front-runner for the post considering his seniority and experience. Though the name of Sachin Ahir is also doing the rounds, he is a newer entrant to the Sena, having joined it from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 2019 to give Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray a cake-walk from the Worli seat.
Disgruntlement over the dominance of newcomers in the party’s matters and the irony of having three legislators from the Worli constituency—Aaditya and two MLC Sunil Shinde and Ahir, may also work against Ahir.
Sena has 11 members in the council and the support of an independent (Kishore Darade). One seat held by the party is vacant after Thackeray resigned as an MLC while stepping down as the chief minister.
The NCP, which has also secured the position of leader of opposition in the legislative assembly for former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is said to be eager to get it in the upper house as well since it has experienced hands like former minister Eknath Khadse. The NCP, however, has just 10 MLCs.
D-company tried to procure AK-47 rifles from Russia to carry out attacks in India: Witness
Mumbai: Gangsters Chhota Shakeel and Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anis Ibrahim had placed an order for purchasing 40 AK-47 rifles with a Russian intelligence agent, but the deal didn't go through after the agent was informed that the weapons would be used to carry out attacks in Mumbai and Kashmir, a close aide of Dawood's nephew has revealed in his statement before a Mumbai court on Friday.
Mahacargo generates ₹100 crore revenue for loss-making MSRTC
Mahacargo, the transport service arm of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for ferrying goods, parcels and packages, has earned revenue of Rs 100 crore with the Pune division accounting for Rs 2.39 crore since the service was launched in May 21, 2020. The transport service generated record revenue despite being shut for four months during the MSRTC employees' union strike. Currently, MSRTC has a fleet of 1,124 trucks under its 33 divisions across Maharashtra.
Heartwarming gesture: Kashmiri Pandits welcome Muslims returning from Hajj
The first batch of Kashmiri Muslim pilgrims returning from the Hajj in Mecca was welcomed by Kashmiri Pandits reciting spiritual poetry at the Srinagar International Airport on Saturday in a gesture of communal harmony, whose another example was witnessed recently when the local Muslims had welcomed Amarnath yatris wholeheartedly. “Mubarak, Mubarak (felicitations),” they said as the Hajj pilgrims responded, “Tuhi ti (for you too).”
Rubaiya only identified Yasin, not others: PDP
Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of former home minister and former J&K chief minister late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed identified not others, only Yasin Malik, during a hearing in her kidnapping case before a TADA court in Jammu, People's Democratic Party said on Saturday. Rubaiya was kidnapped in December 1989 allegedly by Malik and his aides when her father was the Union home minister in the VP Singh-led National Front government.
Over 90 dead pigs trigger panic in Lucknow’s Faizullahganj
Fear gripped the residents of Faizullahganj on Saturday after the mysterious death of over ninety pigs over the past three days due to an unknown disease. According to residents, till Thursday evening, 60 pigs were found dead in Shyam Vihar, Krishnalok Colony and Millat Nagar area of Faizullahganj, Ward II. On Friday, 27 more pigs were found dead, and with the death of ten more on Saturday, the total count reached 97.
