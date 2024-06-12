Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress to contest against each other?

Mumbai After a dispute over fighting the Sangli seat in the Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress are likely to be involved in another dispute, this time for the elections to the four seats of the Maharashtra legislative council scheduled on June 26. Both the parties have fielded candidates for two seats, Konkan Graduates and Nashik Teachers constituencies. Patole also alleged that the Sena (UBT) hijacked their candidate Sandeep Gulve, who the party was planning to field from Nashik Teachers constituency.

The Congress, however, said they would like to resolve the issue amicably and contest as an MVA partner. On Tuesday, state Congress president Nana Patole said, “MVA can win all the four seats if we contest as a coalition. We still have some time left as nominations can be withdrawn by tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday). We want things to be resolved through discussions and I am sure it will be resolved.” He also stressed that the party has not fielded any candidate for the other two seats — Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers, indicating that they are leaving both the seats in Mumbai for Shiv Sena (UBT).

Patole also said that he was unable to contact Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the issue. “I tried contacting Uddhav ji in the morning but haven’t been to talk to him till now,” the state Congress chief said.

Patole also alleged that the Sena (UBT) hijacked their candidate Sandeep Gulve, who the party was planning to field from Nashik Teachers constituency. “I had earlier informed Uddhavji that we are contesting two seats - Konkan Graduates and Nashik Teachers, for which Ramesh Keer and Sandeep Gulve are our candidates. Soon after that, Gulve was called to Matoshri and his candidature was announced,” Patole alleged. Congress then announced the candidature of Dilip Patil.

Shiv Sena (UBT), on its part, said that the Congress should have discussed the issue earlier if they were keen to contest the council elections. Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said, “We have been doing registration of graduates for the last one year just for Konkan Graduates constituency. Congress never communicated to us about their desire to contest polls. Withdrawing nomination at this juncture is not possible for us.”

Regarding the ‘hijacking’ allegations about Gulve, he said, “He always wanted to contest as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and therefore he contacted local leaders. His candidature cannot be withdrawn at the last moment.”

