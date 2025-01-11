Shiv Sena (UBT) to contest local elections independently, breaking from MVA

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut, leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), announced on Saturday that his party would contest all local body elections independently, stepping away from its alliance with the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. The party has also declared its support for AAP in the Delhi state polls. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_27_2024_000048B)(PTI)

"Uddhavji Thackeray has given us indication. Right from Mumbai to Nagpur, we will fight elections (local self government) on our own strength. Let anything happen, we want to see what happens," Raut told the media.

He confirmed that Shiv Sena (UBT) would contest civic polls independently in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur, emphasising the need to provide opportunities to party workers and expand their base. The decision, Raut explained, was made to assess the organisation's grassroots strength.

"In alliance, workers don't get a chance to fight polls and this affects party's growth. In local self-government polls, party has to be strengthened," he said.

The party's MVA allies, NCP(SP) and Congress, downplayed the announcement, noting that parties often contest local elections independently.

Thackeray had allied with Congress and NCP following the 2019 assembly polls, forming the MVA government after previously maintaining a pre-poll alliance with BJP. The government collapsed when Eknath Shinde orchestrated a split in Shiv Sena with BJP's support in June 2022.

The MVA secured a significant victory in the 2024 parliamentary election, winning 31 of 48 seats. However, they faced a major defeat in the November 2024 assembly elections, with Mahayuti returning to power by securing 235 of 288 seats.

During post-election analysis, numerous Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries advised Thackeray to contest independently, citing concerns about losing their traditional voter base. Party sources revealed Thackeray's disappointment with Congress and NCP (SP) for refusing to endorse him as the MVA's chief ministerial candidate. The party secured only 20 seats in the assembly elections.

Sources within Shiv Sena (UBT) disclosed that Thackeray had planned to announce this decision at a major workers' gathering on January 23, marking Balasaheb Thackeray's anniversary. However, Raut made the announcement on Saturday morning.

Mahesh Tapase, NCP (SP) chief spokesperson, noted that whilst NCP and Congress were coalition partners in UPA-1 and UPA-2 in Delhi and Maharashtra, they often competed at the district level to expand their bases.

"The local self government elections are for party workers. No party will want to do injustice to its cadre. Hence, many a times, local elections are fought on each party's internal strength. As far as NCP (SP) is concerned, this decision is taken by local level leaders. State leaders have little or no say as far as local elections are concerned," he said.

Naseem Khan, State Congress working president, said, "There is demand in our party too that local self government elections must be fought solo. Congress has always tried to keep MVA intact but Congress workers are demanding we must go solo, but our high command will take a final call."

Meanwhile, the rival Shiv Sena faction predicted defeat for Thackeray's group in local polls. Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande said, "Mahayuti fought Lok Sabha and assembly elections in alliance and we are forming an alliance for BMC polls too. The Shiv Sena UBT will suffer huge defeat in local self government elections too. The MVA is on the verge of collapse."