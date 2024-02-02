Shivaji Park pool closed after water turns green

The civic-run swimming pool at Shivaji Park Dadar was closed on Thursday evening after the water turned green. (HT PHOTO)

The quality of the water in the 50-metre pool had been bad for a week, said Jitendra Singh, a member of the pool. “Things completely detoriated on Thursday evening. We had complained to the manager and the deputy commissioner, but the BMC is taking us for granted.”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

The water in the diving pool also turned green, with no one using it. “There is excessive use of chlorine, and this is not good for health. We have also written to the Municipal Commissioner for the same,” Singh said.

One of the instructors said, “We were discouraging members from entering the pool because if anyone drowned, we would not be able to see them.’’

The swimming pool manager Archana Deshmukh said she has been on Maratha reservation duty since last week. “I don’t know anything about the pool.’’

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Kishor Gandhi said, ``We have closed the pool as the water quality was bad. There is some power tripping in pumps after they underwent repairs. The pool will open after two days.’’