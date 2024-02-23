Sion ROB to be shut from Feb 29

Mumbai: The 112-year-old road over bridge (ROB) at Sion will be shut permanently on February 29 to make way for a new bridge. The British-era bridge that connects Bandra Kurla Complex, Dharavi, Sion and Kurla was due to be shut on January 19, but the deadline was extended following MP Rahul Shewale’s intervention. HT Image

On Thursday, Central Railway (CR) officials said commuters will not be allowed on the bridge from February 29. “Preliminary work such as removing asphalt and clearing cables and other structures will be taken up in the next one month. Once that is done, the dates for implementing the mega block for demolishing the ROB will be decided,” said a CR official.

The ROB is being demolished as it is deteriorated, and its span needs to be increased from 30 metres to 49 metres to accommodate the fifth and sixth lines between Parel and Kurla. The additional lines will help segregate mail/ express and suburban trains.

Currently, the space on which the tracks are proposed is occupied by the pillars of the bridge.

Sources said the demolition would take around 4-6 months as it must be done in a calculated way, keeping in mind the rail traffic beneath. The entire process of reconstruction could take 18-24 months, they said.

The closure of the ROB is expected to lead to traffic snarls on other east-west connectors in the city, including the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, which links Sion with Dharavi. The traffic police have proposed making these roads no-parking zones to ease the congestion.