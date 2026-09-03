MUMBAI: The countdown to Ganeshotsav has begun, and the GSB Seva Mandal in Sion East is gearing up for the 72nd edition of its Maha Ganapati festival with a blend of age-old Vedic traditions, elaborate rituals and newer, eco-conscious practices. Sion’s GSB Seva Mandal takes ₹703-crore insurance cover for 72nd Ganeshotsav

The five-day celebrations will be held from September 14 to 18, with the first glimpse of the revered Maha Ganapati scheduled to be unveiled on September 12 during the mandal’s “Virat Darshan Day” at 8pm.

Ahead of the festival, the mandal has taken a Ganeshotsav insurance cover of ₹703.27 crore. Organisers said the extensive cover has been taken to ensure the safety and security of devotees as well as protect the mandal’s assets during the celebrations.

The Maha Ganapati, revered by devotees as “Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja” (the King of the Universe who fulfils devotees’ vows), draws devotees from across India and abroad. The first look of the idol on September 12 is expected to mark the beginning of the annual celebrations for thousands of devotees.

This year, the mandal is also giving a stronger push to sustainability. It has discontinued traditional printed receipts and moved to a digital system to reduce paper consumption and encourage a more environmentally conscious celebration. Organisers said the Maha Ganapati idol is eco-friendly and that the mandal takes several measures to minimise the environmental impact of the festival.

Despite these modern measures, the mandal continues to conduct the festival according to traditional Vedic rituals. Organisers said more than one lakh pujas and sevas are offered to the Maha Ganapati on average during the festival by devotees and sevadars.

The offerings and services include puja, archana, seva, annadaan, tulabhar and ganahoma, all conducted in accordance with rituals and traditions prescribed in the scriptures.

One of the biggest attractions remains the mandal’s Annadaan Seva, through which more than 40,000 devotees are served prasad bhojan every day. Over the five days, more than 200,000 people are expected to benefit from the service. The prasad is traditionally served on banana leaves.

The Maha Ganapati is also renowned for its elaborate adornment. According to Dr Bhujang Pai, convenor of GSB Seva Mandal, the idol is decorated with more than 66kg of gold ornaments, over 335kg of silver and other precious gemstones. The ornaments are generally donated by devotees and sevadars.

The organisers said the mandal remains committed to maintaining discipline and preserving its traditional practices while embracing measures such as digitalisation and eco-friendly initiatives.

RG Bhat, spokesperson for GSB Seva Mandal, said information regarding the celebrations would be made available through the mandal’s spokespersons and coordinators.