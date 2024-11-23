With predictions of a close fight between the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances and the possibility of a hung house, smaller parties in Maharashtra are keeping both sides guessing as to where their loyalties lie. Smaller parties keep both alliances guessing

Leaders of the smaller parties said they would decide which way to go after the results are declared on Saturday. Prakash Ambedkar, whose Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has fielded 199 candidates in the assembly polls, said his party will support the alliance that can form the government.

“If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government. We will choose power!” he wrote on X on Friday.

Apart from the VBA, the other prominent smaller parties that haven’t sided with any alliance yet are the Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), Bachchu Kadu’s Prahar Janshakti Party, Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha, the Chhatrapati Sambhaji-led Swarajya, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

There are others that are either a part of one of the two coalitions or informally associated with them. Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Mahadev Jankar’s Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, the Vinay Kore-led Jan Surajya Shakti, and the Ravi Rana-led Yuva Swabhiman Paksha are directly or indirectly associated with the Mahayuti alliance. On the other hand, the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Samajwadi Party are formally or informally with the MVA.

Prahar Janshakti Party founder Kadu said that the independents and smaller parties who win could decide who forms the government. “The number of smaller allies and independents [who win] is expected to be around 25. And if they come together, the Mahayuti or MVA will have to support them. We have been getting phone calls from both sides,” he said.

Despite being associated with the Mahayuti, the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha’s Jankar said he has kept all options open. Since both alliances are equally power-hungry, he has no problem joining hands with either of them to share power, he added. Hitendra Thakur, head of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi said, “I got the calls as I have friends in both the combines. We will take a call once the scenario is clear.”