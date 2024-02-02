Soon, VJTI to get university status, making it second tech varsity in city

Mumbai: After the recent elevation of JJ School of Art receiving the status of a de-novo deemed university, Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, the city’s oldest engineering college, is actively considering its transformation into a university. Established in 1887, VJTI is the oldest engineering college in the city. (HT Archives)

A committee comprising faculty members is preparing a formal proposal based on a consensus, confirmed by multiple sources from the college. If the plan materialises, VJTI will be the second technical institution in Mumbai and the third in Maharashtra to be converted into a university. The state government has principally approved the plan.

Currently, VJTI focuses on a thorough examination of various university models to determine the optimal fit for students’ interests.

A member of the drafting proposal panel said, “It has been decided to turn the institute into a university, but the discussion is still on about the form of university that applies to us – deemed or state,” he said. “Once it’s finalised, a proposal will be framed and submitted to the government.”

The drafting panel boasts representation from all departments of the institute. However, the transformation decision poses a unique challenge for VJTI, particularly concerning its polytechnic section that offers diploma engineering programs.

Unlike conventional university systems, diplomas after Class 10 are not typically included. “As we offer both degree and diploma courses, we are studying the changes we need to make to become a university. There are a few examples of some universities in the North-East being permitted to offer diplomas, but it was a special provision for the region,” said the drafting committee member.

The institute has also sought the assistance of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) and an educational expert to work out the modalities for offering diploma courses at the university level. A committee member added that under no circumstance will the diploma courses be left out in the new formation.

The idea of pursuing university status gained momentum following the appointment of the current Board of Governance (BoG), led by engineer-businessman Anand Deshpande, over a year ago and the subsequent selection of Sachin Kore as director of the institute. The proposal drafting panel was constituted a few months ago.

Benefits of the new status

Established in 1887 as the Victoria Jubilee Technical Institute, the state-owned college offers diploma, degree, and postgraduate programs across 12 engineering streams. While affiliated with the University of Mumbai, VJTI attained academic and administrative autonomy in 2004 and is presently governed by BoG.

In the context of the Maharashtra’s educational landscape, the move aligns with the state’s efforts to establish smaller universities, aiming to ease the burden on existing public varsities and implement the flexible curriculum envisioned under the National Education Policy (NEP).

Authorities at VJTI anticipate that the university designation will provide greater independence, visibility, and improved funding for the institute. A professor said, “The government may release funds to improve our infrastructure and facilities. If we become a university, we will have a more inclusive student body and even tie-up with foreign universities.”

The prospect of university status will bring back the institute’s old glory in a new way. “Currently, we have autonomy, which helps us in institutional developments. But it has some restrictions during foreign collaborations, adding new age courses, distributing research funds,” said a professor. “Apart from this, there are some limitations to infrastructural development as we only depend on government funds. Once we get the university status, most of our hurdles will be sorted out.”