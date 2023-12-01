Special night court at Kalyan station prosecutes law violators

Mumbai: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducted a special night court at Kalyan station on Wednesday, targeting individuals violating railway regulations during evening peak hours. Efficiently facilitated by a Sectional Railway Magistrate through video conference, the night court resulted in the prosecution of 311 individuals, who collectively paid fines amounting to nearly ₹46,950, as reported by Central Railway officials. HT Image

“In an effort to enforce railway regulations and ensure passenger safety, a special drive was conducted by RPF during evening peak hours. Apart from punishing the lawbreakers it also created awareness to follow Railway rules,” said a CR official.

RPF personnel from various stations, including Kalyan, Titwala, Badlapur, Panvel, Thane, Mumbra, Diva, and Dombivili, were part of this night court.

Breaking down the numbers, 197 individuals were booked under Section 155 for unauthorised entry into reserved compartments, 99 for trespassing inside railway premises under Section 147, 13 for hawking and begging under Section 144, 1 for disobedience of the law under Section 159, and another for creating a nuisance by drinking inside rail premises under Section 145 of the Indian Railway Act.

This initiative follows a similar night court held on September 6, where 276 offenders, travelling in coaches reserved for disabled individuals, were apprehended and penalised. RPF checks were conducted inside local trains at Thane, Dombivali, Kalyan, and Badlapur stations, resulting in offenders being caught at various stations, including 72 in Thane, 67 in Dombivali, 80 in Kalyan, and 57 in Badlapur.