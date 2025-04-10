State begins process to reserve plot in Nahur for zoo and aviary

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s urban development department has begun the process to reserve a 4.4-acre plot of land in Nahur to set up a ₹100 crore zoo and aviary. Mumbai...9th April, 2011...news... Byculla Zoo in Mumbai - HT Photo by Puneet Chandhok (Hindustan Times)

The department issued a notice on April 7 calling for suggestions or objections to de-reserve the plot, which is currently a park on which construction isn’t allowed.

The plan to open a zoo and aviary in Nahur was first announced last year. According to Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the idea is to have a tourist spot in the eastern suburbs, which are starved of such attractions. Currently, the only spots in the eastern suburbs for nature lovers are the Powai Lake promenade and the Bhandup pumping station, where people go to watch birds, including flamingos.

The new zoo and aviary project, which would cost at least ₹100 crore, is backed by Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “This is my dream project. I am told by BMC officers that it will be complete in two years once the work starts.”

According to a BMC officer, the thematic aviary will have 22 bird species, including African grey parrots, black swans, toco toucans, and white peafowls. The birds will be brought to Mumbai from parks across the globe on an exchange programme, including from regions and countries like Africa, Australia, and the USA.

The Central Zoo Authority of India and the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change have granted permission to establish the zoo and aviary, added the officer. The project tenders will be issued by June, and the state government plans to conduct a bhoomi poojan ceremony during the monsoon, before the BMC polls.