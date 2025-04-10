Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

State begins process to reserve plot in Nahur for zoo and aviary

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 10, 2025 09:22 AM IST

The department issued a notice on April 7 calling for suggestions or objections to de-reserve the plot, which is currently a park on which construction isn’t allowed

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s urban development department has begun the process to reserve a 4.4-acre plot of land in Nahur to set up a 100 crore zoo and aviary.

Mumbai...9th April, 2011...news... Byculla Zoo in Mumbai - HT Photo by Puneet Chandhok (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai...9th April, 2011...news... Byculla Zoo in Mumbai - HT Photo by Puneet Chandhok (Hindustan Times)

The department issued a notice on April 7 calling for suggestions or objections to de-reserve the plot, which is currently a park on which construction isn’t allowed.

The plan to open a zoo and aviary in Nahur was first announced last year. According to Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the idea is to have a tourist spot in the eastern suburbs, which are starved of such attractions. Currently, the only spots in the eastern suburbs for nature lovers are the Powai Lake promenade and the Bhandup pumping station, where people go to watch birds, including flamingos.

The new zoo and aviary project, which would cost at least 100 crore, is backed by Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha of the Bharatiya Janata Party. “This is my dream project. I am told by BMC officers that it will be complete in two years once the work starts.”

According to a BMC officer, the thematic aviary will have 22 bird species, including African grey parrots, black swans, toco toucans, and white peafowls. The birds will be brought to Mumbai from parks across the globe on an exchange programme, including from regions and countries like Africa, Australia, and the USA.

The Central Zoo Authority of India and the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change have granted permission to establish the zoo and aviary, added the officer. The project tenders will be issued by June, and the state government plans to conduct a bhoomi poojan ceremony during the monsoon, before the BMC polls.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / State begins process to reserve plot in Nahur for zoo and aviary
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On