State gifts Tatkares a helipad?

MUMBAI: The quiet village of Sutarwadi in Raigad district will soon get a helipad that can accommodate not one but four choppers, allegedly for its lone VIP family – the Tatkares. The helipad will be built by the state government at a cost of ₹1.39 crore. Sunil Tatkare (Hindustan Times)

The village is home to state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare, who is also the MP from Raigad constituency and a former minister. His daughter Aditi Tatkare is state women and child development minister.

A tender for the proposed helipad was advertised by the state public works department on April 9. According to the advertisement, the helipad was to be built in three days.

The Tatkares are fond of flying in and out of Sutarwadi by chopper, but it appears the makeshift helipad they have been using is hardly befitting their political stature.

Social activist Anjali Damania has linked the proposed helipad to Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Roha and Raigad on April 12. Damania on Friday posted details of the tender on social media and has sought a response from chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on the matter.

“Why use public money for the helipad? Amit Shah’ visit to Roha (last Saturday) was a personal one and what was the need to burden the public exchequer?” said Damania, a social crusader who had exposed the irrigation scam in Maharashtra more than a decade ago, when Tatkare was state irrigation minister.

Neither the Tatkares nor PWD officials responded to repeated attempts to seek their comment on the matter.