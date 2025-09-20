State kicks off drive to verify Divyang certificates for officials

Mumbai: The state government has kicked off a drive to verify the Divyang (differently abled) certificates of employees in various state departments, and has asked the departments to file a report in a month. The drive comes after former IAS trainee officer Pooja Khedkar allegedly used a fake Divyang certificate to avail benefits of the quota for differently abled people. The state has received several complaints of others misusing the quota too, prompting the verification drive. The state has received several complaints of others misusing the quota too, prompting the verification drive.(Representative photo)

The Divyang Welfare Department (DWD) issued an order on September 18 mandating the verification of the Unique Disability ID Card (UDID) of Divyang officers, employees, teachers and non-teaching staff across departments, including those who work under the Zilla Parishads (district councils) in the state. Councils and departments will not conduct the verification and report back to the state.

According to an officer of the DWD, the department has received several complaints claiming that over 300 employees have used fake Divyang certificates to avail the quota benefits.

A letter issued by the DWD reads, “Under Section 91 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the disability certificates of officers, employees, teachers and non-teaching employees working under the Zilla Parishad will be verified. If in verification, it is found that there is a fake and illegal certificate or disability of less than 40 percent, the person will not be allowed to receive the benefits.” The letter adds that people found misusing the Divyang certificates will face legal action.

Tukaram Mundhe, secretary of the DWD said, “According to Section 91 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, if an ineligible person avails or attempts to avail the benefit, he can be punished with imprisonment up to two years, a fine up to ₹1 lakh or both.” He added that this verification drive will ensure that the rights of Divyang people are protected from those availing them illegally.