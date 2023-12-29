State records second consecutive COVID-19 death; Task force urges caution

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported its second consecutive COVID-19 death, alongside 117 new cases, with the death recorded in Nashik, according to state authorities. The dominant variant remains Omicron XBB.1.16, with only 10 patients infected by the JN.1 variant to date. HT Image

“Since January 1, 2023, 137 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, with 70.80% occurring in individuals above 60 years. Of the deceased, 84% had comorbidities, while 16% did not,” stated an official. Currently, Maharashtra has 265 active cases, with 232 individuals receiving home treatment for mild symptoms. The newly appointed state COVID-19 task force, chaired by health minister Tanaji Sawant, convened its inaugural meeting on Thursday.

Minister reassured citizens, stating that JN.1 is not deemed dangerous, urging caution without panic. As the new year celebrations unfold, the health department emphasises adherence to Covid-appropriate behavior, including mask-wearing, cough, and hand hygiene, and avoiding crowded places.

The health department highlighted the critical nature of the next two weeks, and the task force member advised increased precautions for individuals with comorbidities. The task force, led by former ICMR chief Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, comprises members such as Lt Gen (rtd) Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, VC of MUHS, Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, nodal officer for genome sequencing from Pune’s BJ Medical College, and Dr Varsha Potdar and Dr. DB Kadam from Pune.