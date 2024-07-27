State tightens grip over Ladki Bahin Yojana, Oppn fumes

Mumbai: Committees comprising government officers and non-governmental appointees in every assembly constituency will finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries for the state government’s ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which envisages an allowance of ₹1,500 per month for women whose family income is below ₹2.5 lakh. The women and child development department on Thursday issued a government resolution to this effect, leading to allegations of the government trying to bring the scheme under its control and reap undue benefits ahead of the impending assembly polls. Thane, India - July 03, 2024: The "Majhi Ladki Bahin" New scheme announced by the Maharashtra Chief Minister has been implemented from July 1 and womens are seen f to collect documents and certificates at Thane tahshil office (Setu) , in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Wednesday, July 03, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The Mahayuti government expects the scheme, announced during the state budget, to be a game-changer in the run up to the polls, likely to be held in September-October. The scheme has elicited massive response across the state, with the number of applicants crossing the 1-crore mark earlier this week. MLAs from across party lines are also organising camps in various areas to help women file applications.

The state government had earlier ordered district collectors to form committees at the tehsil level to scrutinise and approve applications under the scheme. But the GR issued on Thursday clarified that instead of tehsil-wise committees, collectors must form assembly constituency wise committees. They must appoint local administrative officers to the committee – the GR does not specify how many – while the respective guardian minister would appoint three non-governmental members including the chairman. The non-governmental members could be representatives of political parties as guardian ministers would have complete authority to appoint people of their choice, an official clarified.

According to the procedure for vetting applications mentioned in the GR, district collectors will have to prepare a list of proposed beneficiaries for every assembly constituency by compiling lists received from ward level committees. The consolidated lists will then be placed before assembly-level committees for approval.

“Assembly-wise committees will have rights to finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries for the scheme,” said the GR.

Opposition leaders strongly criticised the move, saying the change in procedure would place scheme under the direct control of the ruling alliance.

“Firstly, it is wrong to form assembly constituency-wise committees instead of tehsil-wise committees as tehsils are administrative units,” said leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve. “Secondly, even if assembly-wise committees are formed, local MLA should be made the chairperson. But the government wants to politically control the scheme,” he said.

Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale, however, defended the move, saying, “It is only natural that ruling alliance MLAs and party workers should get political benefit of the efforts they undertake to register applicants.” He said that while ruling party legislators would be appointed as chairperson of committees in most cases, constituencies where guardian ministers were from opposition parties could also have opposition leaders as chairperson.

Adequate funds provided, insists Shinde

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said the state government had duly deliberated on the availability of funds before announcing schemes like the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Annapurna scheme and the apprentice scheme for youth.

“We have made adequate provision of funds for schemes like Ladki Bahin, Annapurna and free power to farmers. We will transfer the funds into the bank accounts of beneficiaries after the lists are finalised,” said Shinde. He also hit out at naysayers and critics, saying some ‘step brothers’ were unable to digest the Mahayuti government implementing such good schemes for women.