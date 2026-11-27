Mumbai: The state government is preparing a fresh proposal for drought relief in line with revised compensation rates for crop damage and other losses under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The earlier proposal, which was sent to the central government on October 31, had sought financial assistance of ₹31,000 crore, while the new proposal seeking higher assistance will be submitted by next week, officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times. State to send revised proposal for drought relief by next week more

“As per revised rates, farmers will receive around 30% more compensation than earlier for their agricultural losses,” an official said, requesting anonymity.

The state government has already declared a drought in 310 out of 358 talukas across Maharashtra. Officials said that while the NDRF rates were updated in the last week of October, the state government had prepared the earlier proposal for financial assistance as per earlier rates as it had to be submitted by October 31.

As per the revised rates, crop damage compensation for non-irrigated areas has been hiked from ₹8,500 per hectare to ₹11,000 per hectare, whereas for irrigated areas, compensation has been increased from ₹17,000 per hectare to ₹22,000 per hectare. For damage to perennial crops, compensation has been hiked from ₹22,500 to ₹30,000 per hectare.

According to officials from the disaster management and the relief and rehabilitation departments, the assistance sought towards compensation for crop loss in the earlier proposal was nearly ₹15,000 crore, which could go up to ₹20,000 crore now.

“The rate hike for each category of crop loss is around 30%. So the entire calculation will change and farmers will on average get 30% more money,” said the official quoted earlier.

Since several departments such as water supply, animal husbandry and dairy development were involved in revising the proposal, it would be ready only next week, the official noted.

On Thursday, relief and rehabilitation minister Makarand Jadhav-Patil said that district collectors had approved advance financial assistance worth ₹5,000 for 9.8 million farmers, among whom 9.6 million had already received the amount in their bank accounts. Out of the ₹7,500 crore approved for the purpose, ₹4,824.24 crore had already been distributed, he said.

“The distribution process is being carried out in phases. Farmers whose payments are delayed due to issues with farmer IDs and other technical difficulties will receive the assistance once the problems are resolved. The administration is working to address these hurdles and ensure that the advance relief amount reaches all eligible farmers in drought-affected talukas,” Patil said.