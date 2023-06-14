State to set up rehab homes for those who overcame mental illness

Mumbai: The state government has decided to set up 16 homes to rehabilitate those who have overcome mental illness. HT Image

The government will develop these homes at four places—Thane, Ratnagiri, Pune and Nagpur—with the help of non-government organisations (NGOs). People from the age group of 18 and above will be rehabilitated at these centres.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Often, those who have overcome mental illness are not accepted back by their families even though they do not need any treatment and are free from any disorders.

They will be divided into two categories—for those between the age group of 18 and 55 and another for 55 and above age group, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO).

The rehab home will provide facilities such as accommodation, food, sports, entertainment, hygiene, safety, counselling and medical attention, if required. The centres will also provide various skill training. The capacity of each rehab home will be 25, a senior official from the disability welfare department said.

The state government will provide monetary assistance of ₹12,000 per month against one individual to the rehab centres. The amount is expected to give financial stability to those selected for running the rehab centres. The Cabinet has approved a sum of ₹5.75 crore for the project.

The government has also decided to allow setting up of more such rehabilitation homes if required.

