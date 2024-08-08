 State to spend ₹300cr on 50,000 youths for publicity | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
State to spend 300cr on 50,000 youths for publicity

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Aug 08, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Mahayuti govt to appoint 50,000 'Mukhyamnatri Yojanadoots' for scheme publicity with ₹300 crore expenditure. Each to get ₹10,000 for 6 months.

MUMBAI: The Mahayuti government on Wednesday issued an order to appoint 50,000 ‘Mukhyamnatri Yojanadoots’ for publicity and execution of government schemes with an expenditure of 300 crore.

“In rural areas, there would be one Yojanadoot per gram panchayat, and in urban areas, there would be one Yojanadoot for every 5000 population. They will be appointed for six months only. Every Yojanadoot will get 10,000 as honorarium,” the order states. The government will spend 300 crore in six months on the 50,000 youths.

The order further states that graduates below the age of 35 years, having smart phones, can apply for the job. District information officers will take their orientation session after selection and their duties include helping people take benefit of government schemes, by assisting them in registration and other processes.

The youths are being appointed ahead of the assembly elections to give widespread publicity to the government-launched schemes, with special focus on the direct benefit ones declared in the state budget. Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil had announced this plan in the monsoon session of legislature.

