State to spend 300cr on 50,000 youths for publicity

MUMBAI: The Mahayuti government on Wednesday issued an order to appoint 50,000 ‘Mukhyamnatri Yojanadoots’ for publicity and execution of government schemes with an expenditure of ₹300 crore. HT Image

“In rural areas, there would be one Yojanadoot per gram panchayat, and in urban areas, there would be one Yojanadoot for every 5000 population. They will be appointed for six months only. Every Yojanadoot will get ₹10,000 as honorarium,” the order states. The government will spend ₹300 crore in six months on the 50,000 youths.

The order further states that graduates below the age of 35 years, having smart phones, can apply for the job. District information officers will take their orientation session after selection and their duties include helping people take benefit of government schemes, by assisting them in registration and other processes.

The youths are being appointed ahead of the assembly elections to give widespread publicity to the government-launched schemes, with special focus on the direct benefit ones declared in the state budget. Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil had announced this plan in the monsoon session of legislature.