Steady rise in city temperature, Santacruz records 36.7 degree C

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 15, 2025 09:12 AM IST

MUMBAI: Santacruz recorded a max of 36.7°C, 5.3°C above normal. Colaba saw 32.9°C. More heat expected, with highs reaching 38°C Saturday.

MUMBAI: On Friday, the city IMD station in Santacruz recorded maximum temperature of 36.7 degree Celsius, which was 5.3 degrees above normal, and minimum temperature of 19.2 degree Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees above normal.

IMD Colaba station recorded maximum temperature of 32.9 degree Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees above normal, and minimum temperature of 21.5 degree Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees above normal.

The city has been witnessing a consistent increase in temperature from February 12, when the maximum temperature at Santacruz station was 32.9 degree Celsius.

As per the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is further expected to increase to 38 degrees Celsius and minimum to 20 degrees Celsius, on Saturday.

The minimum temperature is expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the next four to five days.

