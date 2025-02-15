MUMBAI: On Friday, the city IMD station in Santacruz recorded maximum temperature of 36.7 degree Celsius, which was 5.3 degrees above normal, and minimum temperature of 19.2 degree Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees above normal. Steady rise in city temperature, Santacruz records 36.7 degree C

IMD Colaba station recorded maximum temperature of 32.9 degree Celsius, which was 2.9 degrees above normal, and minimum temperature of 21.5 degree Celsius, which was 1.5 degrees above normal.

The city has been witnessing a consistent increase in temperature from February 12, when the maximum temperature at Santacruz station was 32.9 degree Celsius.

As per the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is further expected to increase to 38 degrees Celsius and minimum to 20 degrees Celsius, on Saturday.

The minimum temperature is expected to rise by two to three degrees Celsius over the next four to five days.