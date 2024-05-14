Strong winds trigger snags, power outages

Mumbai: Strong winds on Monday afternoon caused a technical snag at Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Corporation Limited’s (MSETCL) substation in Kalwa. At least nine feeders supplying electricity to BEST consumers were also affected by winds, triggering power cuts and disruptions across parts of the city. Both issues were sorted immediately, and power was restored within 15-20 minutes, claimed officials, but residents said the cascading effects lasted till the evening. HT Image

Sparks were noticed at the MSETCL substation in Kalwa at around 4pm, coinciding with gusty winds accompanied by dust; transformers at Kalwa and Kharghar also tripped around this time, disrupting power supply, said sources.

“The problem was sorted in just 10 minutes and power supply was restored immediately,” said an MSETCL official. But sources said feeders carrying electricity from the substation to distribution points were also affected by the storm, leading to outages in parts of Prabhadevi, Dadar, Matunga, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and other areas serviced by the BEST Undertaking. “At least nine feeders that supply power to end consumers were impacted. But the issue was resolved in 15-20 minutes, following which power was restored,” said a BEST official.

The demand for electricity also fell from 3,700 megawatt to 2,800 megawatt with 30-45 minutes of the storm. According to data from the Maharashtra State Load Despatch Centre, demand among BEST consumers dropped from 850 megawatt at 3.50pm to 575 megawatt at 4.20pm. Adani Electricity and Tata Power, which supply electricity to 27 lakh and 7.50 lakh consumers respectively, claimed their services were not affected by the storm.