MUMBAI: In a major push to draw private investment into Maharashtra’s state-owned tourism assets, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has decided to hand over four of its prominent resorts to private concessionaires under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model through Public Private Partnership (PPP), with concession periods stretching up to 60 years and a provision for a further 30-year extension. If exercised, the extension would take the total concession period to an unprecedented 90 years. Tadoba, Matheran, 3 more MTDC resorts to go to pvt sector for up to 90 years more

The plan also includes handing over a proposed five-star resort at the famed Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district to a private concessionaire. The project is planned on a sprawling 61-acre plot, making it one of the largest tourism developments in the package.

The four other prime tourism properties located at some of Maharashtra’s popular tourist destinations are the hill stations of Mahabaleshwar and Matheran and the coastal destinations of Harihareshwar in Raigad district and Mithbav in Sindhudurg district.

The longest concession periods have been earmarked for the proposed Tadoba resort, spread across 25 hectares (61.8 acres), and the existing MTDC resort at Mahabaleshwar, which occupies 6.07 hectares (15 acres). Both projects will have an initial concession period of 60 years, inclusive of the construction phase, with an option to extend it by another 30 years.

“The Tadoba project is envisaged as a five-star or equivalent resort on an undeveloped land parcel. The Mahabaleshwar property, meanwhile, is slated for four-star or equivalent development. It currently has 124 rooms, a restaurant, a conference hall and a spa,” said a senior MTDC official. The remaining three resorts will be awarded initial concessions of 30 years each, with a provision for a further 30-year extension.

The Mithbav property, spread across 4.85 hectares (12 acres), currently has 39 rooms, three dormitories, a restaurant, a banquet hall, a conference room and a swimming pool. It is earmarked for development and operation at a three-star or equivalent standard. At Matheran, the 1.45-hectare (3.6-acre) property has 35 rooms and a restaurant. The private concessionaire will be expected to upgrade and operate the facility to a three-star or equivalent standard.

The Harihareshwar resort, covering 5.98 hectares (14.8 acres), currently has 26 rooms, a restaurant, a conference room and a garden. It too is designated for three-star or equivalent development.

Established under the Companies Act, 1956, MTDC is mandated to systematically develop tourism on commercial lines and develop and maintain tourist properties across Maharashtra. The corporation is now turning to the DBFOT model to attract private capital and operational expertise to upgrade its tourism infrastructure.

“Under the model, private concessionaires will finance, develop and operate the properties, besides undertaking their maintenance during the concession period. At the end of the contract, the assets will have to be transferred in accordance with the terms of the concession agreement,” said the official.

Explaining the rationale behind the move, Neelesh Gatne, Managing Director of MTDC, said, “MTDC does not have the financial resources required to upgrade its existing properties or construct new tourism facilities, as these projects involve substantial capital investment.” Gatne told Hindustan Times that private players would bring investment and also be responsible for maintaining and operating the properties during the concession period. “They will bring in the professional expertise and operational capabilities that MTDC currently lacks,” he said. “Developing and managing these facilities independently would entail significant operational costs for the corporation.”

The arrangement is also expected to generate revenue for MTDC and the state government through a revenue-sharing mechanism with the private concessionaires. “Both the central and state governments have adopted the approach of developing these resorts through the public-private partnership (PPP) model. The arrangement will be based on revenue-sharing between the private concessionaires and the state government,” Gatne pointed out.

The MTDC MD also revealed that the decision to adopt this model was first taken in 2020, but its implementation could not move forward at the time due to certain reasons.