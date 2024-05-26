 Teacher booked for assaulting 8-year-old student | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teacher booked for assaulting 8-year-old student

ByVinay Dalvi
May 26, 2024 05:58 AM IST

A 28-year-old female teacher was booked by Khar police on Saturday for assaulting an eight-year-old student. The teacher has a habit of beating up students, and she assaulted the eight-year-old despite the parents having objected to it earlier, said police

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old female teacher was booked by Khar police on Saturday for assaulting an eight-year-old student. The teacher has a habit of beating up students, and she assaulted the eight-year-old despite the parents having objected to it earlier, said police. She also argued with the parents when they questioned her about the latest incident.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the teacher based on complaint lodged by Sudha Yadav, 32, a resident of Saraswat Colony, Gazdarbandh Road, Santacruz. The complainant stated that her daughter studies in St Elias High School in Khar West, where Jane Tevar D’Souza teaches in the secondary section. The teacher also takes private tuition where the complainant’s daughter Aarohi Yadav, 8, was enrolled.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“My daughter, who studies in class 3, used to go for tuition every day in the morning around 10 am. When she came home on Thursday, she started telling me that she didn’t want to go for tuition again. When we questioned her, she showed us bruises all over hands and legs and told us that the teacher beat her with a stick,” Yadav told the police.

When Sudha Yadav and her sister Nisha Yadav met D’Souza and questioned her about the incident, she claimed the girl’s father had himself given her permission to beat their daughter if she didn’t study.

“We told her that she couldn’t beat students so badly that they were left with bruises. We had warned the teacher twice earlier, but she continued hitting students. Some other parents also told us that she had beat their children as well,” said Nisha.

The teacher has been booked under section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Teacher booked for assaulting 8-year-old student
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On