Teacher booked for assaulting 8-year-old student

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old female teacher was booked by Khar police on Saturday for assaulting an eight-year-old student. The teacher has a habit of beating up students, and she assaulted the eight-year-old despite the parents having objected to it earlier, said police. She also argued with the parents when they questioned her about the latest incident. HT Image

According to the police, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the teacher based on complaint lodged by Sudha Yadav, 32, a resident of Saraswat Colony, Gazdarbandh Road, Santacruz. The complainant stated that her daughter studies in St Elias High School in Khar West, where Jane Tevar D’Souza teaches in the secondary section. The teacher also takes private tuition where the complainant’s daughter Aarohi Yadav, 8, was enrolled.

“My daughter, who studies in class 3, used to go for tuition every day in the morning around 10 am. When she came home on Thursday, she started telling me that she didn’t want to go for tuition again. When we questioned her, she showed us bruises all over hands and legs and told us that the teacher beat her with a stick,” Yadav told the police.

When Sudha Yadav and her sister Nisha Yadav met D’Souza and questioned her about the incident, she claimed the girl’s father had himself given her permission to beat their daughter if she didn’t study.

“We told her that she couldn’t beat students so badly that they were left with bruises. We had warned the teacher twice earlier, but she continued hitting students. Some other parents also told us that she had beat their children as well,” said Nisha.

The teacher has been booked under section 75 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.