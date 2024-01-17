Technical snags hit metro, CR services

Mumbai: Services of two key modes of public transport – the metro and suburban trains on Central Railway (CR) – were disrupted on Tuesday owing two separate incidents of technical failure. HT Image

At around 8.15am, a technical failure on the Metro 2A line led to a rake being stranded between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations. The train was evacuated and videos circulating on social media showed commuters alighting from the driver cab onto the rail tracks and walking till the Eksar station. The glitch lasted for around 15-20 minutes, and the train was towed away before resuming services, said officials from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL).

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The incident led to crowding inside trains, platforms and stations on the Metro 2A line, causing much harassment to commuters. Commuters were further upset as MMMOCL informed about the glitch through its social media handle at 11.20am. The incident also impacted Metro 7 services, resulting in delays on the Gundavali-Dahisar-Andheri West corridor.

Meanwhile, suburban services on CR were affected after the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express encountered a technical failure near Asangaon station on Tuesday monring. “There was brake binding in the Jalna-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express at 10.34am between Atgaon and Asangaon stations. The Vande Bharat train was taken to Asangaon at 11.02am, where it was attended by our staff,” said a CR official.

The train left for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.28 am after undergoing urgent repairs. Suburban services on the Kasara-CSMT route were delayed by 15-20 minutes due to the incident. At least three long-distance trains were also delayed for the same reason.