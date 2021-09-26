Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Teen biker killer in Palghar highway mishap
The biker the teen was riding on Palghar mishap.
The biker the teen was riding on Palghar mishap.
mumbai news

Teen biker killer in Palghar highway mishap

A resident of Andheri East was killed as an unidentified container truck allegedly ran over him at the Charoti bridge in Palghar on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway No. 48 on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 07:35 PM IST

Aditya Balasubramaniyam, 18, a resident of Andheri East, was killed as an unidentified container truck allegedly ran him over at the Charoti bridge on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway No. 48 on Sunday morning. The victim was with a group of 20 bikers who had ventured out for a regular weekend ride on the highway.

Aditya was riding a KTM Duke 390 Superbike-MH47 F 3317 when he lost control. The teenager came under the rear wheels of the truck, said a Kasa police officer. The victim was proceeding to a hotel near Amboli in Talasari with the other bikers and was to return to Mumbai the same evening, said the officer. “We have registered a case under Section 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) against the unidentified truck driver. The post-mortem report is awaited,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.