MUMBAI: The week began with a maximum temperature of 33.4°C on Monday and ended with 37.2°C on Saturday, which was 5.2°C above normal levels, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather station in Santacruz. The Colaba station recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C, which was 4.4°C above normal and a minimum temperature of 23.4°C, which was 2.5°C above normal. Temperatures set to rise in the city

The major fluctuations seen in maximum temperatures is due to seasonal changes, said Sunil Kamble, director, IMD Mumbai. “The temperature will continue to rise for the next three to four days according to our forecast,” he said.

Among the several parameters to be considered for weather changes are wind patterns. “Easterly winds, which brings down the temperature, blow until noon. Then, the wind direction changes to north-westerly, which don’t have the power to lower temperatures. This leads to a spike in temperatures during the day,” he said.