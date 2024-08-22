Thackeray calls for unity in Maharashtra bandh over crimes against women

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), has declared that the Maharashtra bandh scheduled for 24 August is not politically motivated, but rather a call for unity to ensure severe punishment for crimes against women and girls. Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Speaking at a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan, Thackeray stated, "Those who see politics in anger over crime against women and girls are nothing but perverse."

Thackeray attributed the public outburst to the delayed registration of the case and action against the accused in the Badlapur incident. "The Badlapur incident was an outburst of people as many such incidents of sexual abuse of girls were reported across the state. If the school management and police had acted on time after the complaint by parents of girls, the situation would not have deteriorated," he said.

Emphasising the non-political nature of the bandh, Thackeray urged all Maharashtra residents to participate. "We all need to unite to ensure that such a tendency would get strict punishment. There should be fear of strict punishment in the minds of the culprits," he asserted.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief criticised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for labelling the agitations as politically motivated. "CM should first ensure the safety of women and then bring the Ladki Bahin scheme," Thackeray remarked, referring to a government initiative for women's welfare.

The bandh comes in the wake of several reported incidents of sexual abuse against girls across the state, which have sparked public outrage and demands for swift justice. Thackeray's call for unity underscores the growing concern over women's safety in Maharashtra and the need for stringent measures to address such crimes.

As the state prepares for the bandh, it remains to be seen how the government will respond to the mounting pressure to enhance women's safety and expedite the judicial process in cases of sexual abuse.