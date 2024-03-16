Thackeray, wife visit shakhas in south Mumbai to connect with workers, voters

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited the party’s shakhas (local offices) in Cuffe Parade and Girgaon with his wife Rashmi Thackeray in a bid to connect with party workers and voters. The areas are part of the crucial Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which is represented by party MP Arvind Sawant. Beginning his tour from a shakha located in the Colaba assembly constituency represented by BJP MLA and assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, he lashed out at the BJP and said he was happy that the coastal road, initiated during his tenure as chief minister, was now complete even though others were taking credit for it. Mumbai,India. Mar 15,2024 : Party President of ShivSena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackertay and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Visited Shiv Sena Shkahas at Cuffe Parade area in South Mumbai on Friday. Mar 15,2024 (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The Thackerays reached shakha number 226 located in a small lane in Ambedkar Nagar, a slum settlement in Cuffe Parade, at around 8pm. They were welcomed by girls and women dressed in the traditional Maharashtrian Nauvari saree. While Rashmi Thackeray inquired after the health and well-being of party workers, her husband interacted with them about their demands and requirements.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Krishna Pawle, deputy vibhag pramukh of Colaba, briefed him about the 15,000-strong Banjara population in the assembly constituency and gave him a letter demanding a temple dedicated to Sewalal Maharaj, who is worshipped by Banjaras, in the area. Thackeray asked him if land had been identified for the temple and assured him about constructing the same.

When someone told him about a survey by a news channel showing the BJP-led Mahayuti would get only 28 seats against their claim of winning 45 seats, Thackeray responded saying their numbers would go down further in the coming days.

He then left the shakha and addressed hundreds of supporters assembled on the road outside. Referring to Narwekar as a ‘rented leader’ who had changed parties several times in the past 10 years, he said, “He (Narwekar) was in our party and we gave him a chance in politics. But he left us, joined the NCP, and later left the NCP and joined the BJP.”

“The person who recognised the traitors’ group led by CM Shinde as Shiv Sena will come to you to beg for votes now. All of you should ask him and show him whom the Shiv Sena belongs to,” said Thackeray as the crowd shouted slogans saying Shiv Sena belonged to only to the Thackerays.

The Sena chief slammed the BJP for mopping up funds through electoral bonds and alleged that business houses and contractors were pressured to buy the bonds. He also criticised irregularities in the BMC, saying, “During our regime, the BMC was doing good work. It is now infamous for scams and giving approvals to projects worth ₹1 lakh crore.”

Later, while visiting shakha number 228 in Girgaon and interacting with senior party workers, he said, “I used the Coastal road today while coming to south Mumbai. It is a dream come true for me. We fulfilled the promise of coastal road and the BMC did a good job.”

Thackeray began visiting Lok Sabha constituencies where the party is likely to field candidates in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls from February 1. He started his tour from the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency, followed by constituencies in Vidarbha, Marathwada, northern Maharashtra and the Konkan region. In Mumbai, he visited Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituencies prior to visiting the Mumbai South constituency.