Thane: Girl dies in freak accident after truck falls on her while she was asleep
In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl sleeping in her home along the Mumbai Nasik Highway, died on Friday after a truck lost control and fell onto to her in Thane city.
The girl, Madhu Bhatia, who sold soft toys along the highway, was trapped beneath the vehicle for over two hours before the truck was pulled up using a crane.
The incident took place early on Friday morning, when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle near Majiwada flyover towards Nasik end, along the Mumbai-Nasik Highway and collided with a hut at the side of the road.
The Kapurbawdi police called for a crane to pull out the truck, however the girl had died by the time she was rescued. The truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. The police are looking for the driver.
Chief fire officer of Thane Municipal Corporation, Girish Zalke said, “The truck had crushed a hut along the Mumbai- Nashik highway at Majiwada. Our officials along with the police tried to pull the truck, however it took around two hours to remove it. Madhu was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead.”
Madhu used to sleep towards the left side of the hut which was airier and towards the road. Aarti Bharti,30, neighbour of the girl, said, “Madhu lives with her parents and two younger siblings. The other four slept on the right side of the house, while Madhu recently started sleeping on the left side where the hut was more open and hence airier. We were all asleep around 6:00 am when we heard voices of a collision and metal sheets banging on to one another.”
“We came out and saw a truck had crushed the shanty of my neighbour. Her parents were able to remove their two children out of the hut however the truck had fallen on Madhu who was completely crushed beneath it”, she added.
