Thane kids bond together, make summer memorable

THANE: For a group of 25 kids by Soham gardens housing society situated in Thane’s Manpada location, their summer vacation is not about the usual outings, attending summer camps or visiting their native, it’s all about the Summer reading club founded by the kids themselves six years back. Thane, India - June, 13, 2023: Kids of Soham gardens housing society in Thane spend their summer vacation with reading books, fun and learning activities for en6tire month ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Tuesday, June, 13, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Every summer in society, they have Summer Reading Club founded by fifteen year old Advay Deo and his friend Priyansh Jain,9, where they not only read books and review them but also indulge in various fun and learning activities.

These kids plan, host, and conclude the events throughout the month of May by themselves along with the support of their parents if required.

“In our society once the kids’ exams are over , it’s all about fun and learning activities for the kids as they wait for the summer reading club’s initiatives. The entire atmosphere is so live with kids indulging in various activities. They use the society amenities like club house, common passage, and other areas to gather and do these activities, “ Kajal Jain,37, a parent who helps the kids to throughout the month-long summer events.

This club is by the children for the children. In this club, children are encouraged to read, write reviews on the books and lots of activities like Debate, radio jockey, science keeda and much more which are conducted by children.

Children have fun exchanging books with each other and reading a variety of books. This club also includes lot of fun learning activities.

“This year we had ART MASTI activity in which we selected Theme INDIA. We listed down all things related to INDIA like culture,food,currency,legends, monuments. We then drew the same on paper and pasted it together on INDIA map drawn by us,” said Priyansh.

“While doing this we saw amazing teamwork, knowledge gain and also children build great memories together. SRC is a good example of time spent constructively together in summers with lots of fun and knowledge,” added Jain.

During the entire one month, it is the kids who plan the activities, coordinate with other kids, implement them, and have a concluding ceremony where the kids are rewarded for their contributions and remarkable performances.

The children are also judged by third person from society. Meanwhile professionals also hold workshops for them.

“The best part is others in my school tells me that that they visited their native place or went for some outing with family while I have lots to tell them about the fun time in the society. I loved hosting the science keeda event where each one of us came up with the science models, “added Priyansh.