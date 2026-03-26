THANE: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane police has arrested three people and seized 2.62 kg of mephedrone or MD, valued at ₹4.12 crore in the illicit market. Thane police arrests trio, seizes drugs worth ₹4 cr

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sohel Khan, 26, Rohit Sitapure, 21, and Rajesh Hadawale, 23. The arrests came after police constable Girish Patil was informed about a delivery of MD planned in the Charai area of Thane. Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid, and at around 7:10 pm on Monday, Khan and Sitapure were held with 2.62 kg of MD in their possession.

The duo had allegedly brought the drugs to sell them to an unidentified customer in the area. When interrogated, they revealed the involvement of their accomplice, Hadawale, who was then arrested from his house in Kopri, said a police officer.

The ANC has registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were produced before a court on Tuesday, which remanded them to police custody till March 28.

Amarsinh Jadhav, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, Thane police, said, “So far we have not found any prior criminal record of any of the arrested three. However, we are examining their background and digital footprints to trace the supplier as well as the intended buyer.”