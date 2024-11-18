Gajendra Shetty, 63, Secretary, Sharadashram Vidyamandir School The growing city must be supported by extended public services

Residence: Mahim

Assembly constituency: Mahim

As India’s financial capital, Mumbai is a bustling powerhouse with an estimated population of 12.5 million. The city is the heart of the country’s economic and cultural life. However, as a Mumbaikar, I am deeply concerned about the challenges our city faces, and that shapes my priorities when I head to vote for leaders who are committed to transformative change.

Infrastructure development tops my list of priorities. We need a comprehensive overhaul of our existing transportation networks, affordable housing, and public services to keep up with the rapid urbanization. Our creaking infrastructure struggles under the weight of the current population. We need representatives with actionable plans to modernize and expand these critical systems.

Equally pressing are the city’s environmental concerns. Air and water pollution, inefficient waste management, and the loss of green cover pose severe threats to Mumbai’s future. I am looking at candidates with a robust environmental agenda, with sustainable urban planning, renewable energy initiatives, and policies to combat pollution. Boosting economic opportunities, improving healthcare accessibility, and fostering innovation while preserving Mumbai’s cultural heritage should also be a focus. Promoting local businesses and providing skill-based training are essential to creating a more inclusive economy.

In my constituency, the political landscape is complex, with multiple parties vying for influence but it is crucial for us to elect representatives who will address the dynamic shift in socio-economic fabric of the city. Social justice and equality are foundational to Mumbai’s ethos. The city’s diversity thrives on inclusivity, but we cannot ignore the social disparities that persist. I support candidates who actively work to bridge these gaps, ensuring that every Mumbaikar, regardless of background, has access to equal opportunities and a dignified life.

As a voter, I recognize the significance of informed decision-making. Elections are not just about promises; voters should also critically think when evaluating candidates’ track records, manifestos, and long-term vision for Mumbai. An informed electorate is essential to holding leaders accountable and driving meaningful change. Voting is more than a right; it is a responsibility. By choosing the right candidate, we contribute to Mumbai’s growth towards a sustainable and inclusive future, so the city continues to thrive for generations to come.

(As told to Niraj Pandit)