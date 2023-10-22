This year, Ravana’s effigy to be burnt at Karnataka Cricket Association

Mumbai: The Ravana Dahan or burning of Ravana’s effigy on Dussehra at Azad Maidan has been shifted to Karnataka Cricket Association ground this year due to the Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally at the former venue. HT Image

For the past 44 years, Ram Leela on the life of Lord Ram has been held at the Azad Maidan. Sushil Vyas, an organiser of the event, said that they did not have any dispute with Shiv Sena for the ceremony. “Since more than one lakh people would turn up for the Shiv Sena rally at Azad Maidan and crackers will be burst, it can cause problems. There is no political pressure on us. Hence the venue was being shifted to Karnataka Cricket Association this year,” he said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Krishna Hegde said that the organisers of Ram Leela have decided to shift the venue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “The lanka of Ravana has changed due to Shinde’s rally. I think Shinde Sena is scripting a new Ramayana.”

Previously, the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) locked horns for conducting the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. However, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena withdrew from the fray, citing that they would like to avoid a conflict on an auspicious day.

