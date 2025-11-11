MUMBAI: Within 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday, three people lost their lives in three separate road accidents in Taloja, Kalamboli, and Seawoods. Two of these were caused by speeding, and one due to rash driving. Three die in fatal accidents within 24 hrs in Navi Mumbai

The first accident took place in Kalamboli on Sunday. A 42-year-old advocate was riding pillion on a motorcycle with her husband. Around 2.51 pm, when they were near Pursharth Bridge, an allegedly speeding dumper truck crashed into the two-wheeler on the Sion–Panvel Highway. As per the police complaint, her husband escaped with minor injuries. The accused driver was identified as Chhotan Kar Khublal Yadav, 37, from Jamui in Bihar. The Kalamboli Police have registered a case under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The accused was identified and has been served a notice under BNS Section 35(3).

The second accident took place at Taloja around 8.45 am on Sunday, where a 55-year-old pedestrian, Milind Bhikachi Suradkar, was run over by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road near Navade Bridge. According to an eyewitness, Nawab Ali Barkat Ala Manihar, 42, the accused driver immediately fled after hitting Suradkar. The victim sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The Taloja police have registered a case under Sections 281, 125(a) and (b) (endangering human life or personal safety) of the BNS and Sections 134(a) and (b) (duty of driver in case of accident), and 184 (dangerous driving) of the MVA.

Around 10.41pm on Sunday, 28-year-old Pradeep Ashok Solanki, on his Bullet motorcycle, was killed in a collision near the Seawoods railway bridge. A Hero Vida V1 Pro scooter, allegedly driven rashly by Yajneshwar Ramesh Koli, 38, hit Solanki’s bike. The impact threw him off the bike and caused fatal head injuries. The accused, Koli, has been issued a notice under BNS Section 35(3). The NRI Coastal police have booked him under Sections 281, 125(b), and 106(1) of the BNS and Section 184 of the MVA.